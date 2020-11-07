Oti Mabuse's husband has warned off all her Strictly Come Dancing partners The Strictly star got married to Marius Iepure in 2014

We're delighted that Strictly Come Dancing 's Oti Mabuse is finally back on our screens, strutting her stuff with her celebrity partner Bill Bailey on this year's show.

The award-winning dancer is no doubt under pressure this year, seeing as she was crowned winner of Strictly last year alongside Kelvin Fletcher.

WATCH: Oti Mabuse and Marius Iepure celebrate Valentine's Day

But although Oti and Kelvin's partnership was a hit onscreen, off-screen the pair faced romance rumours after photos of them entering a hotel in the early hours of the morning were published in February.

Both Oti and Kelvin quickly shut down rumours, and during an appearance on Comedy Central's Your Face Or Mine that month, the South African dancer even told host Jimmy Carr that her husband – fellow dancer Marius Iepure – has warned off her Strictly partners.

Oti Mabuse with her husband Marius Iepure

At one point in the show, Jimmy joked to Marius: "Would you go on Strictly? Would you like to be one of the professional dancers on Strictly? Or do you think it would be awkward being in the same room as the man who's having an affair with your wife?"

Oti laughed off Jimmy's comment, saying: "No, my husband, he shows each and every single partner I have, a warning. So they kind of stay away…"

Marius then reassured the comedian: "Don't worry – they understand very fast!"

The Strictly pro married her husband in 2014

Oti rarely speaks about her private life in public, however, she will occasionally give a glimpse into her relationship with her husband - who she married in 2014.

The Strictly star recently revealed that her other half played a pivotal role in helping her write her first children's book, writing on Instagram that Marius acted as her sounding board, often at three o'clock in the morning!

Oti hilariously said: "My husband @mariusiepure who's been a massive support through all my ideas at 3am in the morning."

If that's not love, we don't know what is!

