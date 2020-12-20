Bill Bailey finally reunited with wife after winning Strictly Come Dancing The comedian was a fan favourite on the BBC One show

Bill Bailey delighted the nation on Saturday when he won the Strictly Come Dancing finale alongside his professional dance partner Oti Mabuse.

The comedian was also clearly thrilled to return home on Sunday and finally be reunited with his wife Kristin.

The couple were pictured with their arms around each other outside their London home.

Bill also posed for photographers dancing in the street, showing off some of the skills that made him the 2020 Strictly champion!

Bill was a surprise hit on this year's installment of the popular BBC Show, impressing judges and the public alike week after week with his nifty footwork.

The 55-year-old has been on the celebrity circuit for years, delighting fans with his blend of comedy and music, making him one of the most famous faces on Strictly 2020.

Oti and Bill were fan favourites on this year's show

The father-of-one opened up to The Sun this month about how supportive his loved ones have been throughout his time in the competition, sharing their kind words with the paper.

"There has been quite some betting going on, it's mainly my friends," Bill began.

Bill impressed the judges week after week

"They keep texting me every week when we get through, saying, 'Well done, Bill, keep going, we're betting on you.'"

He hilariously added: "There will be a lot of people that I will be paying for Christmas if I make it all the way, I have a lot of pressure on my shoulders!"

