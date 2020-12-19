Strictly fans react after Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse win 2020 series

It's been nine weeks of sparkle, glamour and show-stopping performances – but sadly, all good things must come to an end. Although, for Strictly Come Dancing winner Bill Bailey, the good times have just begun!

Bill was crowned the champion on Saturday night alongside his partner Oti Mabuse after a sensational finale episode which saw each couple perform three dances.

And it wasn't long before fans rushed to social media to express their glee, with one commenting: "Bill and Oti rock!"

Another said: "Bill and Oti, you so deserved that. I'm crying!" A third added: "GO Bill!" Oti's partner last year, Kelvin Fletcher wrote: "Amazing! What did I tell you @OtiMabuse? What a show and what a winner! Well done Bill Bailey. ALWAYS expect the unexpected."

Oti Mabuse and Bill Bailey won Strictly 2020

It was certainly a Strictly final to remember thanks to stunning performances, a magical group routine from the professional dancers and music from Robbie Williams!

Each couple was tasked with learning routines: a judges' pick, their favourite dance from the series and the all-important showdance – where anything goes!

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez performed their week one Samba again, their favourite dance from the series – the Quickstep – and an incredible Showdance.

Oti won the 2019 series also

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse performed the judges' pick of their week two Quickstep, their couple's choice routine and their Showdance.

Meanwhile, HRVY and Janette Manrara went back to week one for their Jive and week seven to perform their favourite dance, the American Smooth. And they went all out for their incredible Showdance.

While Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer were asked to perform the Charleston again by the judges, they also performed their Couple's Choice routine and a memorable Showdance.

Roll on Strictly 2021!

