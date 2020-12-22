BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin teases exciting news this Christmas: 'You might need tissues' Tissues at the ready!

Louise Minchin has confirmed she will be hosting BBC Breakfast on Christmas Day, where she will be joined by weather presenter Carol Kirkwood.

While she will aim to bring some festive cheer into our homes, the broadcaster warned viewers they will "need tissues" as the special programme will be an emotional one.

The two popular hosts will look back on the past 12 months as they navigate through some special moments with guests including Sir Captain Tom Moore and former rugby star Rob Burrow.

"I've got a little insight for you as I know a little bit about what we've got on the programme," explained Louise. "I warn you, everybody at home, it's going to be great but you also might need tissues as well."

She added: "We've got a message from Captain Tom, a film from Rob Burrow and a special performance from Paul Harvey as well. So lots going on." To which, co-host Jon Kay quipped: "And you've got one another!"

"I know," added Louise whilst revealing she would bring in her present from Carol to open on air. However, the meteorologist replied: "No, don't do that!"

Louise on her first day back in the studio after her foot injury

The news comes almost a week after Louise made her much-awaited return to the show following an extended break, due to her foot injury. The TV star recently revealed she first sustained the injury when she was training for the "epic extreme triathlon Norseman" in the summer of 2019.

"I loved every minute, right up until the moment when we had finished and started to walk and, I tripped on the pavement, and felt something in my foot rip as my ankle crumpled under me," she told Cheshire Life. "It was agony, and I felt sick with pain as I hobbled back to the car." Her operation has since gone well and her foot is now fixed.

"I am the proud owner of a reconstructed ligament, but I had no idea how painful, nor how debilitating it would be," she remarked. "Being on crutches has given me a very stark sense of perspective of how lucky I am."

