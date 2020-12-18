Naga Munchetty applauded by fans after raising awareness for important cause Well done to the BBC Breakfast host!

Naga Munchetty has been applauded after encouraging her fans to donate blood to the NHS. Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the BBC Breakfast host shared a snap from her blood centre.

In the caption, she wrote: "Happy to donate today @givebloodnhs. Happy Friday! (8 mins 30 it took) X."

The NHS blood service often require blood for hospital patients, and tend to encourage new donors to register and existing donors to book new appointments in order to maintain the stocks needed to save lives of patients in need across the UK.

Fans of the journalist were quick to heap praise, with one writing: "Well done life saver." Another remarked: "Yay you! I'm not allowed to donate so I’m always doubly thankful when others do."

A third person said: "Thank you Naga, my wife has needed loads of blood transfusions this year due to bone marrow transplant, people like you have saved her life." One other fan said: "Thanks for this and everything, dear Naga!"

Naga shared this snap from the blood donating centre

The NHS are always keen to build blood stocks ahead of the winter peak - and there is no doubt extra pressure during the coronavirus pandemic. The only two days of the year that blood donations are not collected are Christmas Day and New Year's Day. Appointments are still available on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

Those who are fit and healthy and are aged between 17 and 66 (or 70 if you have given blood before) are encouraged to donate.

