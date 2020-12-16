BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin is finally reunited with Dan Walker after 'extended break' The journalist had an operation on her foot

BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin has made a much-awaited return to the show following an extended break, due to her foot injury.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the 52-year-old shared a photo of herself from the red sofa, with a full cast and crutches in tow, as she posed alongside her co-host Dan Walker.

READ: BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin on the challenges of presenting amid coronavirus

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Minchin is finally reunited with Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast

"Good morning, I am very glad to be back on #BBCBreakfast with my most elegant boot," she wrote in the caption, while Dan added: "She's back! The boot is on and I even made her a cup of tea."

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin's home looks like a royal palace

SEE: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker shares rare glimpse into home life at Christmas

Their colleague Naga Munchetty was one of the first to comment, saying: "Welcome back! Xx." Meanwhile, viewers were pleased to see Louise back on their screens, with one writing: "Lovely surprise this morning when I switched the television on. I've missed you." Another remarked: "SO pleased to see you back!!! You two are my favourite morning faces!"

On the breakfast show, Dan said to Louise: "It's nice to have you back by the way." To which, she replied: "I've missed you all." Her co-host then joked: "I've only been asked 3,000 times a day where you are. It's nice that you've actually come back."

Louise posted this photo on her first day back in the studio

Of her injury, Louise explained: "I've had a foot operation to fix it, it is now on the mend. I'm still on crutches but I'm getting stronger every day."

READ: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty has the best response to Twitter troll

GET INSPIRED: All the face-covering inspiration you'll need today

The TV star recently revealed she first sustained the injury when she was training for the "epic extreme triathlon Norseman" in the summer of 2019.

"I loved every minute, right up until the moment when we had finished and started to walk and, I tripped on the pavement, and felt something in my foot rip as my ankle crumpled under me," she told Cheshire Life. "It was agony, and I felt sick with pain as I hobbled back to the car."

The presenter recently shared this snap of her leg in a cast

Louise admitted she should have seen a doctor soon after, however, she opted to "wrap it, ice it, take some painkillers, and then stop running for three weeks before Norseman".

Her operation has since gone well and her foot is now fixed. "I am the proud owner of a reconstructed ligament, but I had no idea how painful, nor how debilitating it would be," she remarked. "Being on crutches has given me a very stark sense of perspective of how lucky I am. There is also a sense of uncertainty: I don't know is how long it will take me to recover, and when I will be able to run again."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.