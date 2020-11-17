Carol Kirkwood was left unimpressed by co-star Dan Walker after he made an awkward joke on live TV about none other than Hollywood legend Tom Cruise.

The BBC Breakfast host was informing viewers about Tom's apparent plans to one day make a movie in space as he discussed NASA's latest launch on Monday.

"Four astronauts are going towards the International Space Station at the moment after a successful launch from Cape Canaveral in Florida," the broadcaster said.

As BBC Breakfast aired a clip of the launch, Dan continued: "This was the moment the capsule blasted off this morning. That’s beginning NASA’s fully-fledged mission using a privately owned craft. The SpaceX capsule will act as a taxi service for the coming years.

"And one of those who might be using the taxi, we heard earlier from one of our guests, may well be Hollywood’s Tom Cruise," Dan continued. "He might be filming some of his latest blockbuster on the space station."

Lining up his joke, Dan asked his co-host, Louise Minchin: "How do you think he’ll get there Louise?" Before dropping the punchline: "Cruise control…"

Dan's joke sadly fell flat

With Louise shaking her head in disbelief, Dan turned his attention to Carol for a reassuring nod that his joke had not fallen flat – although sadly, he didn't appear to impress her either.

She responded: "That was a shocker Dan. Even by your standards."

Carol's failure to laugh comes after she revealed her sadness after her beloved cat Donald passed away.

Taking to Twitter last week, the weather presenter told her fans: "This just doesn't seem real....a week ago today, my gorgeous wee Donald closed his eyes for the last time... he was my joy and I loved him unconditionally. I miss his company, his affection, and his quirky wee personality. He will live on in my broken heart forever."

