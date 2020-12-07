BBC Breakfast star Louise Minchin forced to take 'break' after painful injury The broadcaster is taking an extended break to recover

Louise Minchin has explained the reason behind her recent absence on BBC Breakfast. Taking to her social media sites on Sunday, the journalist revealed she suffered a painful injury that has left her "immobile".

Unable to present her BBC Breakfast slot alongside Dan Walker, the 52-year-old shared a snap from her home showing her leg in a cast.

"Hiya, if you've been wondering what I am up to, I am having a break, to get my foot fixed," she tweeted. "When I am a bit more mobile, as Arnie says, I will be back!! @BBCBreakfast."

Followers were quick to offer words of support, with one writing: "Get better soon Louise. Hope it’s not long before you are up and about again." Another remarked: "Oh Louise I feel your pain, I had a lower foot reconstruction last week. I broke out today; my husband took me for a drive. Wishing you a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing you back on mornings."

Louise's BBC Breakfast co-host Dan joked whether he would have to "carry her bags" from now on. "Come on Arnie! This is where @louiseminchin has been for the last few weeks," he said. "Rest up partner... see you when you're ready. Does this mean I have to carry your bags?" To which, Louise replied: "Deffo!"

Louise Minchin shared this snap of her leg in a cast

The injury comes shortly after the broadcaster shared her love for triathlons and how the sport helped mentally prepare her for her early breakfast role.

"Tough [triathlon] training sessions have become the crutch I rely on to do my job," she told Women's Health last month. "Those brutal early starts are followed by three hours on air. I have to concentrate incredibly hard to make sure I don't say anything inaccurate. I love it, but it can be mentally exhausting."

Over the past year, Louise has been at the forefront of national TV amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But thanks to her healthy lifestyle, the presenter has been able to remain calm on air.

Louise has been on breakfast TV for 15 years

"There's a memory I call to mind when I need to slow down," she explained. "I was doing a triathlon around the Liverpool docks, and the atmosphere was stressful. But when I looked down at the view below, it was so calm and peaceful. It was a moment of real serenity.

"Now, whenever I feel nervous about a breaking news story, I close my eyes and think of that moment. That's where my mind went when I heard the news, through a headset, that the Prime Minister had been hospitalised with Covid-19."

