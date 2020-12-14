BBC Breakfast star Louise Minchin reveals the real extent of injury The broadcaster injured her foot during training for a marathon

Louise Minchin has given fans an update on her horrific foot injury, which has led her to take an "extended break" from her hosting duties on BBC Breakfast.

Taking to her to Twitter, the 52-year-old shared a recent article she wrote about her condition, in which she details the severity of her injury and the uncertainty over when she will make her return to the red sofa.

"For me, this next year is going to be about going right back to basics," she wrote in Cheshire Life. "I am going to have learn to run all over again after an injury forced me to take a long break from exercise and for once, sit on the sofa with my feet up to recover. The rest has been a long time coming."

Louise explained she first sustained the injury when she was training for the "epic extreme triathlon Norseman" in the summer of 2019.

"I loved every minute, right up until the moment when we had finished and started to walk and, I tripped on the pavement, and felt something in my foot rip as my ankle crumpled under me," she added. "It was agony, and I felt sick with pain as I hobbled back to the car."

Louise Minchin recently shared this snap of her leg in a cast

The journalist admitted she should have seen a doctor soon after, however, she opted to "wrap it, ice it, take some painkillers, and then stop running for three weeks before Norseman".

"After that, my foot clearly wasn't fixed but I keep on going from one event to another, always finding an excuse not to get it checked," she continued. "I did a further three ultra-events before finally, after a challenging 26.2 miles on the Sandstone Trail, went to the doctor.

"An X-ray and MRI confirmed that a year and a half earlier I had broken a bone in my foot and also snapped an ankle ligament. What an idiot. No wonder it was sore."

Louise has been on breakfast TV for 15 years

Louise's operation has since gone well and her foot is now fixed. "I am the proud owner of a reconstructed ligament, but I had no idea how painful, nor how debilitating it would be," she remarked.

"Being on crutches has given me a very stark sense of perspective of how lucky I am. There is also a sense of uncertainty: I don't know is how long it will take me to recover, and when I will be able to run again."

