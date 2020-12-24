Viewers are saying the same thing about BBC's Motherland Christmas special The popular comedy series stars Diane Morgan and Anna Maxwell Martin

The popular comedy Motherland's Christmas special aired on Wednesday night - and it's safe to say that viewers absolutely loved the 30-minute episode.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the series, which stars Anna Maxwell Martin and Diane Morgan, one person wrote: " Loved the Christmas Special of #motherland - I think we'd all take Julia's stressed out Xmas or Amanda's excruciating party over the Christmases we've been lumped with this year but it was beautifully slick and funny as hell."

WATCH: Fans were loving Motherland's Christmas special

Another added: "#Motherland just wonderful. @missdianemorgan just wicked and Anna Maxwell Martin brilliant as Julia. Love it." A third person added: "#motherland is just joy from start to finish (although I was disproportionately excited that we might finally see Julia and Paul in the same room at the end)."

Others joked that the episode was far too short, with one tweeting: "The only thing wrong with the #motherland Christmas special is that it was only 30 mins long. I JUST LOVE IT." Another posted: "That was too short, need more. What a brilliant episode, just what we all needed at the end of this [expletive] year."

Did you watch the one-off episode? The synopsis reads: "It’s time for Amanda’s festive soiree (dress code: tinsel and tiaras), and nothing says Christmas like evil Santa, Anne’s Christmas cocktails and a ban on dark drinks indoors."

Speaking about her character on the show, Diane previously told The Guardian: "I get women running up to me in the street and saying, 'Thank goodness for Motherland.' Parenting on TV is usually cutesy kids and parents who are mildly frazzled, but not furious and frustrated like in Motherland. It was really needed, I think. Seeing bad parenting makes people feel better about themselves."

The series stars Diane Morgan and Anna Maxwell Martin

She added: "I’ve never wanted children for a split second. The pain, the expense, the hassle… I can’t see any advantages. Then I work on Motherland and feel vindicated."

