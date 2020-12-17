BBC's Baptiste is back - get a first look at season two Tchéky Karyo returns as retired police investigator Julien Baptiste

After the explosive events of season one, we are delighted that Baptiste is returning for a second season, and we have a very exciting first look!

MORE: 26 shows to get excited about in 2021

The series will see the return of Tchéky Karyo as retired police investigator Julien Baptiste while Killing Eve's very own Fiona Shaw has joined the show as British Ambassador Emma Chambers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Baptiste season one explained in 60 seconds

So what can we except for the six-part series? BBC's official synopsis reads: "Julien Baptiste is not the man we knew before. After enduring a horrific personal tragedy, Julien has pushed his wife Celia away and is looking for any distraction – whether that be the bottom of a bottle or a new case - to consume him.

Fiona Shaw will join the cast as Emma Chambers

"When British Ambassador Emma Chambers' whole family disappears whilst on a skiing holiday in the Hungarian mountains, Baptiste immerses himself into Emma’s world, committed to finding her husband and two sons.

MORE: Christmas TV Guide 2020: find out all our top festive picks

MORE: 5 brilliant dramas coming to Channel 5 to add to your must-watch list

MORE: 13 outstanding true-crime shows that are worth the watch

"However, when the case turns into something far more brutal and desperate, Julien must navigate a Hungarian police force he doesn’t trust and unrelenting media who are hungry for information on such a high-profile international case. Julien must remain rational in the face of chaos in order to find Emma’s family. Will he be able to solve his most complex case yet?"

Are you looking forward to the show's return?

The series is a spin-off from the hit show The Missing, focusing on the lead detective throughout the two series. Season one of Baptiste is set two years after the events of the original show, and follows the detective as he searches for a missing sex worker in Amsterdam after her uncle reports her missing.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.