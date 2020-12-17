BBC's The Capture teases plot for series two The crime drama was recently renewed for a second series

It was one of the most talked-about dramas of last year, and the BBC have now announced that The Capture will be back for series two.

The broadcaster confirmed that the crime series, which features Holliday Granger as its leading star, would return and be "an even more timely and enthralling conspiracy thriller."

MORE: Helen George teases potential romance storyline in Call the Midwife Christmas special

According to Digital Spy, the drama's writer and creator, Ben Chanan, revealed what viewers can expect in the new series: "I do think we've only just scratched the surface of this world – the world of fakery, and what's possible, and what you can believe in."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The best new titles to watch this December

Ben added: "I always wanted Shaun Emery's story to be resolved within these six hours because I don't like stringing people along, […] And I hope we answer all those questions satisfyingly.

"Anything's possible in terms of Shaun, but I definitely think his story arc is complete. He comes to realise what he feels guilty about and what he doesn't feel guilty about, and we come to realise the truth about what happened in Helmand and also what happened at the bus stop." We can't wait!

MORE: BBC's Baptiste is back - get a first look at season two

MORE: All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special: everything you need to know

MORE: Viewers 'horrified' watching The Vanishing of Suzy Lamplugh documentary

While fans are no doubt thrilled with the news, we may have to wait awhile for episodes to land as there's no word on production timelines yet.

For those unaware, the series follows the story of Lance Corporal Shaun Emery who is accused of assaulting and kidnapping his barrister as shown on convincing CCTV footage. However, as the story continues, and Shaun fights for his acquittal, a complex situation emerges regarding the legitimacy of the footage.

Holliday Granger, who's also known for her role in Strike, explained how thrilled she was to be reprising her role as DI Rachel Carey. She said in a statement: "Ben's meticulously researched world challenges the boundary between possible and probable dark truths and constantly keeps you guessing. I can't wait to explore what he has in store for Rachel Carey next."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.