Fans desperate for series two after 'heartwarming' All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special Do you enjoy the Channel 5 show?

It seems the All Creatures Great and Small festive episode was the perfect way to get in the Christmas spirit. The special, which aired on Tuesday night on Channel 5, was met with huge praise for being a 'tonic' during recent times – and it seems fans are already desperate for a second series.

MORE: Meet the cast of All Creatures Great and Small

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Loved #AllCreaturesGreatandSmall Christmas special tonight! The first time I have felt festive this year. Just what I needed. Well done all @channel5_tv Brilliant cast!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dame Diana Rigg's final episode of All Creatures Great and Small

Meanwhile, others were calling for a second season as soon as possible. Another fan said on Twitter: "#AllCreaturesGreatandSmall is simply delightful. Proper feel-good TV. A wonderful cast, brilliant writing and beautiful cinematography. It's helped so much after the year we've had, and the Christmas special has been the first time I've felt festive. Can't wait for series 2!"

A third person commented: "Can't wait for series two it honestly cannot come quick enough, it's amazing #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall", while a third simply said: "When are we getting series two? Sunday nights would be good #AllCreaturesGreatandSmall."

MORE: The Goes Wrong Show: The Nativity - meet the cast of the BBC sitcom

MORE: All Creatures Great and Small: viewers saying same thing about surprise hit show

MORE: Everything you need to know about BBC's A Teacher

Channel 5 confirmed the show would return

Fortunately for viewers, the show has been recommissioned for more episodes. Channel 5 said in a statement: "In challenging times, this new adaptation gained a special place in the heart of the British public.

"With values of community spirit, solidarity and heart-felt compassion, these stories are important ones for us to tell, now more than ever. [We're] delighted that we will be seeing more of James and his Darrowby family when they return to our screens soon."

The feel-good drama series follows James Herriot (played by Nicholas Ralph), a trainee vet who travels from Glasgow to Yorkshire to further his career. The festive special takes place on Christmas Eve and the day before Helen's wedding to Hugh – but not everything goes as smoothly as planned. Viewers can catch up with the Christmas special on My5.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.