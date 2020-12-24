Countryfile star Anita Rani shares some bad news ahead of Christmas Day The Countryfile presenter and her husband are focusing on the positives

Anita Rani has confirmed that she and her husband will be isolating after contracting COVID-19 ahead of Christmas Day. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, she wrote: "We got Covid for Christmas in my household. How are you guys getting on?"

She followed up by explaining the situation to her followers via Instagram Stories, saying: "Some of you might have guessed it, well, it's COVID for Christmas.

"Actually, my husband has tested positive, mine has come back negative but I have definitely got it, I've got all of the symptoms. Maybe I didn't shove the thing far enough down my throat. It's a complete bummer but we're focusing on the positive.

"I'm thinking of all the people who have to self-isolate on their own and I'm reaching out to all of you saying, 'Stay positive.'"

Her friends, fans and colleagues were quick to wish her family a speedy recovery, with actor Sanjeev Bhaskar writing: "Wishing you well," while another added: "My wife’s a nurse. She just called me saying she has been told to go home and self isolate until 5 Jan, as one of her patients has tested positive. So, we’re with you Anita as the kids and I have agreed, we’ll all isolate together. Merry Christmas to you and yours."

Anita spoke about COVID on Instagram Stories

Anita is married to tech executive Bhupi Rehal, and recently explained how the nationwide lockdown gave her some time to think and reflect after suffering a miscarriage at the end of 2018.

"It's difficult to talk about, because it's bereavement," she told The Sun. "It's a loss, and that will never change. But it's too exhausting not living truthfully and I also thought it was too important not to use my voice... Lockdown has given me space to be more thoughtful. I will look back at this year as hopefully a moment of rebirth."

