Death in Paradise series ten is almost here. The BBC comedy-drama will be back on our screens in January 2021 and its set to be a series packed-full of fantastic moments, as well as familiar faces!

One of those faces is Joséphine Jobert who is reprising her role as Florence for the show's tenth anniversary, two years after she left.

Ahead of her return to the island of Saint Marie, Joséphine, who first joined Death in Paradise at the beginning of series four, revealed her favourite detective on the show, and it might surprise you.

Speaking to BBC on the launch of series ten, the actress said: "Kris Marshall was my first partner in the series so he's very special to me because he helped me a lot.

She added: "He was there for me when I was struggling and a bit scared and he was so nice with me on set and so funny. His French was pretty amazing too. That's why Kris is special in my heart because he was the first."

Josephine revealed Kris Marshall held a special place in her heart

The actress also opened up about what it was like to return to the BBC murder mystery drama, and what it was like reuniting with her character, Florence. "It was surprising, I never expected to come back to the show but I had a year off and I'm so happy to be here on the island, see the crew again and to be reintroduced to my character.

Josephine is returning to Death in Paradise for series ten

"Florence has been through a lot and I'm very excited! It's been a big surprise for me, 2020 has been so unexpected so I'm glad to be back in the series and especially series ten. It's been ten years, that's incredible for a series like this. It's a blessing so I'm really happy to be back."

Death in Paradise will premiere on Thursday 7 January at 9pm on BBC One.

