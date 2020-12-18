Death in Paradise star Ralf Little reveals that Ben Miller wanted to be killed off show We did not expect that!

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has revealed why Ben Miller's character, DI Richard Poole, was killed off in season three of the popular show, and we had no idea!

Replying to a fan's enquiry on Twitter, who tweeted: "Never understood why Richard had to die in the series," Ralf replied: "At Ben's request I believe. The legend goes he wanted to make sure he couldn’t come back. Then again eight years have passed so... I guess he changed his mind!"

WATCH: Death in Paradise confirm Ben Miller will make cameo in season ten

Ben's character was killed off with an ice pick during a school reunion, and the actor, who will be returning for season ten, has previously spoken about how poor Richard left the show.

Ralf opened up about why Ben was killed off

Chatting Digital Spy back in 2016, he said: "On balance, I think it was the right decision. It was a difficult thing to go through, it was a hard thing to see a character you love killed. And in a particularly brutal fashion! Not that anyone in Death in Paradise dies in a gentle way, they're always quite extreme!"

Speaking about leaving the show at the time of his exit, he added: "During the second series, my son Sonny was starting school – your first year of school is so important – and I did think about him coming over here but I’m divorced from his mum, and it wasn’t very practical.

DI Richard Poole will return for season ten

"Then when I came back, I picked up my baby son Harrison and he started crying because he didn’t know who I was. My personal circumstances just made it too complicated, but I will miss it like a lung. I love it here."

However, his character will be making a comeback for season ten, and fans are eager to know how he will return - especially after being killed off. Chatting on Steph's Packed Lunch, Ben hinted at Richard's return, saying: "I can’t give away exactly how they do it but you won’t be disappointed, it’s very sensitively cleverly done and it is me!"

