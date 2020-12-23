Death in Paradise's Ben Miller responds to fan theory about his show return We can't wait to see DI Richard Poole make a comeback!

Ben Miller left fans both shocked and delighted when he confirmed that he was returning to beloved BBC drama Death in Paradise, six years after his character DI Richard Poole was killed off the show.

Plenty of viewers have been speculating about how the iconic detective might return to the island of Saint Marie from the dead, and the actor himself has relished in the many theories that have been circulating.

Appearing on Wednesday morning's episode of Good Morning Britain, Ben told presenters Alex Beresford and Charlotte Hawkins: "We're very lucky to have a great number of old fans of Death in Paradise and there's been a lot of speculation [from them]. The one I liked was that I'm coming back as a zombie!"

Ben also told the hosts: "I thought he was gone for good [too], he was murdered in the show in season three, and he was stabbed in the heart with an ice-pick. No one was more surprised than me when a script-writer [told me]. It's very cleverly done, I have to say, it's beautifully done."

We can't wait for DI Richard Poole for return!

It was recently revealed by fellow Death in Paradise star Ralf Little the real reason why Ben's character was killed off – and we had no idea!

Replying to a fan's enquiry on Twitter, who tweeted: "Never understood why Richard had to die in the series," Ralf replied: "At Ben's request, I believe. The legend goes he wanted to make sure he couldn’t come back. Then again eight years have passed so... I guess he changed his mind!"

Ben chimed in on the decision some years after his departure. Chatting Digital Spy back in 2016, he said: "On balance, I think it was the right decision. It was a difficult thing to go through, it was a hard thing to see a character you love killed. And in a particularly brutal fashion! Not that anyone in Death in Paradise dies in a gentle way, they're always quite extreme!"

