Death in Paradise star admits wife joining cast for season ten was 'daunting' Prisca Bakare is set to play JP's wife in the hit murder mystery show

Death in Paradise star Tobi Bakare has opened up about his delight at welcoming his wife, Prisca, onto the show to play his on-screen wife! The actress joined him in Guadeloupe for season ten, and it sounds like they had the best time filming together.

Chatting about working with Prisca on the set to the BBC, Tobi said: "Oh my gosh. That was the most daunting thing I've ever done in my life. It’s so strange you know, because knowing my wife Prisca is an actress you say, 'Imagine if we ended up working together' and then it happened at a time we didn’t expect for it to happen and you kind of get quite protective of her.

WATCH: Death in Paradise first look at season ten

"Working with her on-screen was interesting because you'd think that you'd search for the way we'd connect in real life but we’re six years into marriage and we’ve gone through so much together that you can't replicate it when you go into another character.

"It was strange, but I’m hoping some of the things that we have lived and experienced help. She’s done a phenomenal job and she’s an amazing actress and she deserves it. She’s been great over these years handling me being out here and she's done this on her merit as well which makes me even happier." Aw, so sweet!

We can't wait to see Tobi's wife Prisca on the show

Speaking about the casting announcements, the show's executive producer Tim Key said: "We’re delighted to announce our amazing guest cast and particularly grateful to them all for making the journey to Guadeloupe during such a difficult year to be part of the show.

"Every episode features some amazing performances from a host of famous guests who were all a pleasure to work with and we can’t wait for our viewers to try to work out which one of them dunnit!"

