Death in Paradise star's real-life wife to play onscreen wife in season ten - get the details They must have had so much fun filming in Guadeloupe!

Death in Paradise has been teasing us with guest stars who are due to appear in season ten of the hit BBC drama, but now they have released the full list of stars - and there are some big surprises!

MORE: Jason Manford hints at role in Death in Paradise season ten

As well as Kelvin Fletcher, Luke Pasqualino and Jason Manford, the BBC has confirmed that Tobi Bakare's real-life wife, A Midsummer Night's Dream actress Prisca Bakare, will be appearing as his character JP's on-screen wife Rosey, who is pregnant with twins - aw!

Tobi's wife will be appearing in the show, and we can't wait to meet her

The new series will also welcome Noughts + Crosses star Luke Bailey, The Crown actress Lia Williams and The Split star Laura Aikman to the show. There will also be alumni from Call the Midwife, as Bryony Hannah will guest star.

Speaking about the new casting announcements, the show's executive producer Tim Key said: "We’re delighted to announce our amazing guest cast and particularly grateful to them all for making the journey to Guadeloupe during such a difficult year to be part of the show.

MORE: Jason Manford and Kelvin Fletcher give sneak peek at Death in Paradise filming

MORE: Ardal O'Hanlon reveals whether he'd ever return to Death in Paradise

MORE: Jason Manford talks taking over from Ralf Little on Death in Paradise one day

"Every episode features some amazing performances from a host of famous guests who were all a pleasure to work with and we can’t wait for our viewers to try to work out which one of them dunnit!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Death in Paradise Says Goodbye To Jack Mooney

The synopsis for season ten reads: "[The new series sees] D.I. Neville Parker continue to get to grips with island life whilst attempting to unravel a series of challenging cases with the team.

"Some surprises for the new series have already been announced, including the return of fan-favourites Joséphine Jobert and Sara Martins but viewers can expect plenty more exciting things to come!" Are you excited for the show's return in 2021? We certainly are!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.