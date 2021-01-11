Michael Sheen makes rare comment about baby daughter on Late Late Show

Actor Michael Sheen has opened up about his 15 month old baby daughter in rare comment about parenthood on the Late Late Show with James Corden.

Appearing on the US chat show over the weekend, the Staged actor opened up about his daughter, Lyra, who he shares with partner Anna Lundberg, and the difficulties of travelling with a young child.

"She's now 15 months old she's like a force of nature, and literally every ten seconds she's either trying to kill herself or destroy whatever's around her," he said. "You're just constantly trying to stop her from doing too much damage."

The actor then wittily explained what it was like flying with his daughter. "You become like Spiderman with Spidey senses, as soon as she makes a noise on the plane, you're so aware of what everyone else on the plane does, any look or any slightly annoyed movement. It's the tension and stress of it is horrendous."

Michael and his family are currently quarantining in St Lucia on their way to New York to film the actor's latest project, Prodigal Son on Fox.

"We're not allowed to quarantine in the UK because things are so bad there, but we're not allowed to come into America and quarantine there, so me and my family are quarantining for two weeks in St Lucia. It's sort of like being offered a beautiful banquet meal and then you're just not allowed to go and eat it," he told the TV host.

The actor is a devoted dad

Meanwhile, the Staged actor also hit headlines recently after he revealed the surprising reason he returned his Order of the British Empire (OBE). He admitted that he decided to give the honour back after researching the history of Wales and it's difficult relationship with the UK ahead of speaking at the 2017 Raymond Williams Society lecture.

Speaking on journalist Owen Jones' YouTube channel, he explained: "In my research to do that lecture, I learned a lot about Welsh history. I remember sitting there going, 'Well I have a choice - I either don't give this lecture and hold on to my OBE or I give this lecture and I have to give my OBE back.'"

