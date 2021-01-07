James Corden visibly emotional as he talks 'sad' day for America The Late Late Show presenter admitted he still has 'hope'

James Corden was visibly emotional when he opened his Late Late Show on Wednesday as he addressed the day's events that saw Donald Trump supporters storm Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

The TV presenter and actor described the day as "sad" and "dark" for America, and branded the president a "lunatic" while describing how he felt watching the coverage.

In an passionate monologue, he told audiences at home: "What a crazy, sad day. A day that will go down as a dark one in the long history of America."

WATCH: James Corden addresses 'sad' day in America

"As I watched all the networks and I was flipping through the channels, all of the commentators kept crying out the same thing 'This is America!', How is this America? It felt sad and it felt wrong, but mainly, it felt hopeless."

He continued: "And I got to think when the dust settles, and we reflect on what's happened on this awful day, that we still have hope. [People watching] know that the America that they admire still exists.

"They know that the America that so many aspire to will be back, it's just hijacked by a lunatic and his crazy army for the last four years. But that's about to end, because in two weeks, on those same steps ... Joe Biden will be sworn in as the President of the United States and on those same steps … Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the Vice President of the United States."

James gave an impassioned speech to his viewers

James ended his monologue to his viewers by stating passionately: "So if you can, have hope. You've seen that over these past few weeks we've seen that voting counts, change is coming. Science is real, vaccines are on the way. I really do believe that there are better times ahead."

Many fans commented on his video, which was shared on the Late Late Show's YouTube channel and James' social media feed, praising his words. One person said: "Started watching you religiously during the pandemic.

"And ever since, every night, and especially on nights like this one where we seem to be circling the drain, you're the one that gives myself and probably many others hope."

Another said: "Well said. We are better than this. We will heal. We all need to take a hard look at ourselves are be better humans."

