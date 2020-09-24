It's been a very special week for Michael Sheen and his partner Anna Lundberg. The couple celebrated their daughter Lyra's first birthday on 23 September, and Michael shared a photo with fans, along with details of her special day.

"Cake was eaten. Family was gathered. A year was lived. Then this turned up at the bottom of the garden to bring things to a close," he wrote alongside a photo of a rainbow. "Happy birthday, Lyra!"

Michael, 51, and Swedish actress Anna, 26, confirmed the arrival of their first baby on Twitter, with Michael sharing a photo showing him leaving hospital with his newborn daughter.

"Happy to say that at 8:41 am on Monday September 23rd our beautiful daughter Lyra was born," the Quiz actor told fans. "Thank you so much to Louise & all the brilliant midwives at both the Singleton and NeathPortTalbot hospitals."

Michael Sheen took to Twitter to celebrate little Lyra's birthday

The news that Michael and Anna were expecting a child together was confirmed last July, just two months after the pair were initially romantically linked.

Michael is also a father to 21-year-old Lily, from his previous relationship with Kate Beckinsale. The devoted dad has described parenting as "the most challenging job".

Michael and Anna welcomed Lyra on 23 Sepember 2019

Speaking to the Guardian in 2010, the star shared: "I think being a parent is the most challenging thing you do. That's why we're here. It's at the heart of what it is to be a human being.

"It's the ultimate experience because it questions everything about who you are. But it's difficult. My job takes me away from my daughter, Lily a lot, so when I am with her the time is really important."

The Quiz star is a devoted dad

With two actors as parents, fans could be forgiven for thinking that Lily will follow in the footsteps of the Underworld: Rise of the Lycans stars. But as Michael told HELLO in 2017: "She will plough her own path. She's very independent and she knows what she wants to do and so hopefully she'll always have our support in whatever she does but I think she'll make her own way."