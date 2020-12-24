Fans of Michael Sheen were treated to a series of throwback snaps of the actor during ITV's Jennifer Saunders’ Memory Lane, which saw the Ab Fab star team up with Michael to explore his childhood town.

MORE: Michael Sheen celebrates baby daughter Lyra's first birthday with striking photo

In the episode, the pair visited Port Talbot where Michael grew up, and shared several snaps of the Good Omens star while he was a teenager - and he looked unrecognisable! Sharing screengrabs of Michael aged 15, one viewer wrote: "Thank you Jennifer Saunders for these baby Sheen."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michael Sheen and his good pal David Tennant in Staged

Another added: "So he's just been adorable his entire dang life." Fans were delighted with the episode, with one writing: "That was a very good journey. I'M IN LOVE WITH PORT-TALBOT NOW @michaelsheen, YOU'RE A VERY GOOD GUIDE."

He looks so different

Michael chatted about his teenage years to his friend Jennifer on the show, explaining: "I was obsessed with football. I played for Baglan Boys Club at the Evans Bevan pitch. My memory of playing football here was the stinging feel of rain on ten-year-old legs.

MORE: David Tennant makes major faux pas with Michael Sheen – and it's all thanks to wife Georgia!

MORE: Michael Sheen responds to claims he wasn't single when he met pregnant girlfriend Anna Lundberg

"I used to feel a mixture of joy at playing and utter terror. One [because I] wanted to play as well as possible and also there was always a sense of latent violence constantly. There was one famous game, [I was]probably around 12 or 13 and someone started to have a fight, in the middle of the pitch, and we had been told that if a fight starts you have to find your opposite number.

The show shared throwback snaps of Michael

"Everyone started looking round for their opposite number and our goalkeeper, I believe his nickname was Unky, he ran, I remember watching him run, all the way across the pitch to hit the other goalkeeper. The match was abandoned."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.