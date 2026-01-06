3-part 'lockdown gem' with Line of Duty star has finally dropped on Netflix

The coronavirus lockdowns provided viewers with plenty of hits, including the likes of Normal People, The Queen's Gambit and Staged, but one of my favourites was ITV's Quiz.

Quiz landed on ITV back in 2020, and we've previously called the show a "lockdown gem". Viewers who may have missed it the first time around now have a second opportunity to stream the hit show, which has a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as the show is now available to stream on Netflix.

The three-part series focused on the real-life story of Major Charles Ingram appearing on Who Wants to be a Millionaire? back in 2001. Charles went on to win the full jackpot, however, shortly after winning, he was accused of cheating his way to the large payout.

Quiz originally started its life as a play, written by James Graham. It originally opened in 2017, before moving to the West End in 2018, before its eventual television adaptation.

What was the scandal?

Suspicion was raised with Charles initially doing very poorly in the opening rounds, before cruising his way to victory. Producers also became suspicious when the contestant indicated that he was thinking of going for incorrect answers before changing his mind at the last minute and answering correctly.

The former army major was searched following the episode, but no incriminating devices were found. However, when reviewing the footage, producers noticed the sound of coughing whenever host Chris Tarrant read out a correct answer.

© Alamy Stock Photo Charles and Diana were convicted in 2003

The coughing came from Charles Ingram's wife, Diana, and a fellow contestant, Tecwen Whittock, and the trio were charged with "procuring the execution of a valuable security by deception".

A trial was held in 2003 for four weeks and on 7 April, they were found guilty by a majority verdict. The trio received suspended prison sentences and were fined £15,000 each, with a further £10,000 paid to cover the prosecution's costs. The trio continue to maintain their evidence following the case.

Critics and fan response

The Guardian's Lucy Mangan gave the drama a three-star review at the time, criticising how the opening scenes of the first episode dragged, before saying that once this ended "the drama becomes as addictive as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? proved".

In a four-star review in The Radio Times, Flora Carr wrote: "In a time when fake news and press harassment have both become very real problems, Quiz may well provide some prescient lessons smuggled in beneath its uproarious, 'Ocean's 11-meets-Wiltshire' exterior."

© Alamy Stock Photo The series originally aired on ITV before being added to Netflix

Fans also enjoyed the series, with one penning: "It's a big compliment when you feel you want another episode. Quiz does that. It engages throughout with a mostly tight story, mostly good cast and what we all love: a bit of a mystery. The addiction to true crime dramas sets people up for this sort of story: unresolved tension, 'what if' scenarios and divided camps of 'guilty' vs 'not guilty'."

A second added: "Top notch acting, the cast do a great job, but the standout is definitely Michael Sheen, who gives a quite alarmingly accurate performance as Chris Tarrant, the mannerisms, voice and reactions are first rate. I wasn't expecting to enjoy it, I absolutely loved it. Just what was needed during this awful lockdown, 10/10."

© Alamy Stock Photo Fans praised the "top notch" acting

Meanwhile, a third commented: "This show started out engaging enough, but it deteriorated in episode 3. At least there were only 3 episodes, so it wasn't too much of a time-suck. But Michael Sheen made this worthwhile to watch. He was funny, over the top, and so cute!"

Who stars in Quiz?

The drama is led by Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who portrays Charles Ingram, while Charles' wife, Diana, is played by Sian Clifford (Fleabag) and fellow contestant Tecwen is played by Michael Jibson (The Crown). Also joining the cast are Michael Sheen (Twilight) as the quiz show's host, Chris Tarrant, and Mark Bonnar (Line of Duty) as Paul Smith, the chairman of Celador Television, who devised Who Wants to be a Millionaire?.

© Alamy Stock Photo Line of Duty star Mark Bonnar also feautred in the drama

The cast is rounded out by Helen McCrory (Peaky Blinders), Aisling Bea (Avoidance), Trystan Gravelle (Mr Selfridge), Elliot Levey (Man Down), Risteard Cooper (Batman Begins), Jasmyn Banks (EastEnders), Martin Trenaman (The Inbetweeners) and Paul Bazely (Cruella).