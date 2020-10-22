After teasing her fans on Thursday morning, Georgia Tennant has confirmed the return of her and her husband David Tennant's BBC drama, Staged. In the morning, the actress tweeted: "News to come this morning… maybe." However, she was quick to add: "Not pregnant."

A short while later, she revealed that David and good friend Michael Sheen will be coming together - albeit virtually - for the second series of the popular lockdown drama.

The new series will see Michael and David attempt to navigate their "new normal" at home with their increasingly exasperated families whilst simultaneously trying to tackle the world of "virtual Hollywood" and their ever more fragile egos.

Georgia is also set to make a return alongside Anna Lundberg, Lucy Eaton, Nina Sosanya and Simon Evans with new addition of Ben Schwartz, who will play the assistant to Michael and David's American agent.

Of the show coming back, Georgia said in a statement: "The prospect of getting my husband back into employment alongside the divine Ben Schwartz and the hairy, Welsh legend that is Michael Sheen all makes me very happy to be back for series two!"

Both David and Georgia Tennant appear in the popular lockdown drama

Michael added: "It's been so great to see how much people enjoyed the first series. Seemed like the laughs were much appreciated. It made us really excited about taking it further and going in some surprising and hopefully enjoyable directions this time."

Fans were quick to share their delight, with one writing: "This is most excellent! I just finished series one yesterday, it was simply glorious. Worth all the cookies in the cookie jar. Looking forward to the next one!" Another remarked: "Oh my goodness. You have just made my week. Staged and middleditch and Schwartz were our favourites in lockdown. Whoop whoop @rejectedjokes."

