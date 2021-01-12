Every new Netflix movie we will be watching in 2021 Grab some popcorn and let's do this thing!

While socialising and being out and about is still something of a challenge, luckily Netflix are on hand to guarantee we have a great year no matter what with some seriously good movies coming to the streaming service over the next year.

MORE: See what the incredible cast of Bridgerton look like out of costume

Netflix has put together a sneak peek of the highlights from their original films over the next year, with the likes of Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson, Amy Adams and Lin Manuel Miranda all joining in to share snippets of their upcoming films. Check it out here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's line-up for 2021 look unbelievable

So if you love zombie films like Army of the Dead, high school rom-coms like The Kissing Booth and To All the Boys I've Loved Before, thrillers like The Woman in the Window or musicals like Tick Tick... Bang! this is the year for you!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.