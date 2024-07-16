NCIS Hawaii fans take heart: 9 shows that were cancelled but came back

Set in a community college full of one absurd situation after another, fans loved the show and the friendships of the study group: Jeff, Annie, Abed, Troy, Britta, Shirley, and Pierce. After some issues with the show, including replacing the showrunner Dan Harmon in season four only to restore him in season five, NBC decided to cancel the comedy ahead of season six. However, the show got a new lease on life when Yahoo! Screen revived it to finish its six-season run.

Not only did fans get a host of new episodes, but it has also been confirmed that Peacock is bringing out a feature film starring almost all of the original cast, including Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong. As Abed Nadir might say, "Six seasons and a movie!"