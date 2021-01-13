Rupert Grint has a 'strange new perspective' on horror series Servant now he's a dad The Harry Potter star and Georgia Groome welcomed daughter last year

Rupert Grint has revealed that fatherhood has given him a whole new perspective on starring in psychological horror series Servant.

The Apple TV+ series, created by M Night Shyamalan, follows a young couple named Dorothy and Sean as they cope with the loss of their newborn son by replacing him with a lifelike doll.

They hire a young nanny named Leanne to move in and take care of the doll, which Dorothy believes is real. However, Leanne's arrival brings about strange and frightening occurrences for the couple.

Discussing the upcoming second season of the series which premieres on January 15 on Apple TV+, Rupert said becoming a father himself has made him see the story differently.

"It's probably the worst show to be a part of if you've just become a dad,' he told METRO. "It's a very strange new perspective I've got on it, and kind of a useful one as well, I think.

"To understand the lengths that you'd go to get your child back… that love is such a powerful thing. It kind of puts that into perspective and helps you understand that dynamic."

The Harry Potter star welcomed his first child, a daughter named Wednesday, with actress Georgia Groome back in May 2020. In November, he made his Instagram debut with an adorable snap showing him cradling his daughter in his arms.

Rupert became a first-time dad last year

The actor recently told ComicBook.com how the COVID-19 pandemic caused filming for the series to be temporarily halted, and that his daughter was born during this break. "We filmed this season in kind of two halves really, because of the pandemic," he said.

"I had the baby during the kind of down period when we were in lockdown and came back with the baby for the second part. It's very strange."

Apple TV+'s synopsis for season two of Servant reads: "Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season of the thriller takes a supernatural turn. As Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed, a darker future for all lies ahead."

