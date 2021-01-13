Virgin River star Martin Henderson has revealed his theories about the shocking cliffhanger at the end of season two of the hit Netflix show.

The actor, who plays Jack Sheridan in the popular drama series, shared his thoughts on the jaw-dropping finale to Entertaiment Tonight, and even teased what could happen next. Warning: season two spoilers ahead!

Martin's character Jack was shot in the back of his bar in the final episode, with love-interest Mel discovering him lying in a pool of his own blood.

The actor told ET Online: "The writers definitely are leading you to believe that it's that group of people, it's the Calvin group of people. If there's a season three, maybe there will be a twist in that."

Calvin, played by David Cubbitt, is a local resident of Virgin River who brings in his money by importing? drugs, and he and Jack face tension during season two. Could he be the assailant?

Season three has been confirmed by Netflix

Martin also joked about the mystery shooter's identity, claiming that Charmain (who is pregnant with his twins on the show) could be the gunman. He made the tongue in cheek statement to TVLine: "I always joke that it's most likely Charmaine. It does pop into your mind!"

It seems we'll be waiting a little while to find out the truth. Although season three has been confirmed by the streaming giant, there's no word on when it will be released. The first series hit screens in December 2019, while series two was released in November 2020. With coronavirus restrictions pending, viewers can expect series three in late 2021.

Netflix has also confirmed two new faces will be joining the show. Grey's Anatomy and The Flash star Zibby Allen will star in the new episodes. Meanwhile, Stacey Faber will also be appearing in a recurring role.

