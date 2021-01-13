Bridgerton heartthrob Rege-Jean Page was in Harry Potter - did you spot him?

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page is all anyone can talk about since starring as the Duke of Hastings in the hit Netflix drama - but did you know he'd been on our screens for years?

It was recently discovered that Rege-Jean actually starred briefly in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I! Move aside Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint!

WATCH: Rene-Jean addresses Bridgerton rumours

The actor was one of the wedding guests at Fleur and Bill's nuptials before the gathering receives a message warning them that they are about to be attacked by Death Eaters. In the scene, Rege-Jean can be spotted looked dutifully concerned behind Emma Watson, who of course played Hermione Granger in the franchise.

The Duke of Hastings attended Bill and Fleur's wedding!

The actor has been plunged into worldwide fame since playing Simon in Bridgerton, and has even been tipped to take on the role of James Bond after Daniel Radcliffe!

Chatting about the rumours on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he said: "If you're a Brit and you do something of any kind of renown, that people regard well, then people start saying the 'B' word. It's like a merit badge. You get a 'B' word merit badge.

"I'm glad to have the badge, I'm glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge, but it's a badge."

Have you been enjoying Bridgerton?

The star also chatted about his role in Bridgerton, and joked about warning his family not to watch some of the more risqué scenes. While on The Today Show, he said: "We missed one of my cousins. She sent me a message that was like, 'I had to make so many tactical cups of tea during the show.' She said, 'I came back, and you were still going, so I had to go back and put the kettle back on.'

"So my family are very stimulated and caffeinated at this point, which sounds like a deadly combination," he joked.

