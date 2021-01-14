Viewers are all saying the same thing about Netflix's Night Stalker What do you think of the true-crime show?

Netflix's latest true crime documentary Night Stalker: The Hunt for A Serial Killer has certainly got viewers talking. As true-crime fans settled down to watch the series, which was released on Wednesday, many took to Twitter to share their thoughts, and it seems they all agree on one thing.

The four-part series tells the story of how one of America's most notorious serial killers was hunted down and brought to justice. Dubbed the 'Night Stalker', Richard Ramirez terrorised the city of Los Angeles throughout the 1980s before he was ultimately convicted for over 13 murders and 11 sexual assaults.

One person wrote: "Watched all of #NightStalker. Way too much emphasis on grisly photos for me but the investigation elements were really well-covered."

WATCH: The chilling new series looks at the crimes of serial killer Richard Ramirez

Another viewer said that they thought the documentary was "well-made" but criticised the filmmakers for "gleefully display[ing] horrific crime scene images on screen," while a third questioned: "Did this #NightStalker show really need to display the real crime scene photos of the very real people that were brutally murdered?"

Viewers also spoke about detectives Gil Carillo and Frank Salerno, who are interviewed in the documentary about the crucial roles they played in bringing Ramirez to justice. One wrote: "The Night Stalker documentary on Netflix is intense and so well done. Gil Carrillo and Frank Salerno going through their investigation is a master class."

"Someone really needs to make a cop show about Gil Carillo and Frank Salerno," another viewer joked.

Viewers were full of praise for the detectives behind the case, Gil Carillo and Frank Salerno

Have you watched the new docu-series yet? The official synopsis reads: "In the sweltering summer of 1985, a record-breaking heatwave hit Los Angeles, along with a series of murders and sexual assaults that at first seemed disconnected.

"The victims were men, women, and children. They ranged in age from six to 82. They came from different neighbourhoods, racial backgrounds and socioeconomic levels. Never before in criminal history had a single killer been responsible for such a grisly array of crimes."

