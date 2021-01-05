Viewers left 'traumatised' after watching Accused: A Mother on Trial

The BBC recently aired Accused: A Mother on Trial telling the tragic true story of Ashley Ard, a mother who was arrested and charged for the murder of her newborn baby. And it seems that viewers found it a particularly difficult watch.

Taking to social media following the conclusion of the four-part series, which landed on BBC iPlayer last month and aired on BBC One on Monday, many expressed their shock while watching the events that took place in 2013. One person wrote: "Just watched Accused: A Mother on Trial, it's a five-year documentary, very sad, but worth a watch."

BBC recently aired true-crime series Accused: A Mother on Trial

A second person added: "Christ almighty if you really want to experience some Sunday sads then watch Accused: A Mother on Trial on BBC iPlayer. I'm traumatised." Another simply tweeted: "Accused: A Mother On Trial. BBC iPlayer. Get it watched," along with a shocked-face emoji.

In October 2013, Ashley gave birth to her baby and just hours later was arrested after the body was discovered in a nearby forest. Each episode in the series hears from various people close to Ashley including her former partner, best friend and her defense attorney, as they discuss the circumstances around the case that shocked the nation.

Ashley's lawyer, Rex Lamont-Butler, believed she was innocent

The official synopsis reads: "In the small Alaskan town of Eagle River, a man walking his dog discovers the body of a newborn baby, wrapped in a towel, below a tree. Hours later, 24-year-old Ashley Ard is admitted to hospital suffering from substantial blood loss and complications consistent with giving birth. She is soon charged with second-degree murder.

"The public are quick to condemn her, branding her 'The Most Hated Woman in Alaska'. Despite their calls for her to face the death penalty, there is one person on her side. Veteran lawyer and local celebrity, Rex Lamont-Butler, believes she is innocent." The four episodes document the case unravelling over the course five of years as Ashely's fate is decided.

