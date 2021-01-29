Everything you need to know about Billie Piper's love life The actress has been married twice

Billie Piper was just 15 years old when she became an overnight star thanks to her number one single. Since then she's gone on to star in the likes of Doctor Who, Diary of a Call Girl and I Hate Suzie, making her a familiar face on television.

And now she's stepping behind the camera for the first time to direct her own feature-length film, Rare Beasts. Described as an "anti rom-com", the film tells the story of Mandy, a career-driven single mother, who falls in love with the charming, traditionalist Pete.

But how much do you know about the incredible actress - and now director - and her own love life? Keep reading to find out...

Billie Piper's marriage to Chris Evans: 2001-2007

Billie tied the knot for the first time in 2001 to Top Gear host Chris Evans. Their relationship was considered controversial at the time; she was just 19 when they got married in Las Vegas after a whirlwind six-month romance, while Chris was 35. They split in 2004 and were divorced in 2007, but have remained good friends.

Billie first tied the knot aged 19 to radio presenter Chris Evans

Billie Piper's marriage to Laurence Fox: 2007-2016

Billie got married for a second time to actor Laurence Fox. The two wed in an intimate ceremony on New Year's Eve of 2007. Less than a year later, they welcomed their first son, named Winston James. In 2012, they became a family of four when Billie gave birth to their second child, also a boy, named Eugene Pip.

Laurence - a member of the Fox acting dynasty, which includes his uncle Edward Fox and cousins Emilia Fox and Freddie Fox – previously said that it was "love at first sight" when he first met Billie. "It absolutely happened when I met Bill. We were in a rehearsal room and I knew there and then she was the one for me," he said in an interview in 2010.

Billie and Laurence were married for eight years and have two sons

However, it wasn't meant to be and the two split after nine years of marriage in 2016. At the time, Laurence announced their plans to separate with a brief statement posted to Facebook which read: "Laurence Fox and Billie Piper have separated. No third parties are involved. For the sake of our family we request and appeal for space and privacy at this time."

During their relationship, Billie had the word 'Fox' tattooed on her wedding finger, while Laurence had "Mrs Fox 31 December 2007" etched on his arm to commemorate their wedding day. Since their split, the mother-of-three has been covering it with make-up.

Who is Billie Piper dating now?

Billie Piper is currently dating Tribes frontman Johnny Lloyd. The actress, 38 and the rocker, also 38, began dating in 2016, not long after her split from ex Laurence.

Billie is dating musician Johnny Lloyd

While the pair tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Johnny made a rare comment about how much his life has changed since meeting the Doctor Who star when speaking to Event magazine. He said: "She's made my life better in so many ways and I just feel I now know who I am, I know what I can do, I know where I want to be. And that's with her."

In 2019, after two years of dating, they welcomed a daughter named Tallulah. Announcing her arrival on Instagram, Billie wrote: "Two weeks ago our little girl arrived. She has totally blown our minds. I didn't know what I was missing but it was you Tallulah… [love] you @johnny_s_lloyd wonderful daddy."

