Dancing on Ice hit by Ofcom complaints: details Aspects of the TV show have come under fire

Dancing on Ice might have only been on for two weeks now – but it's certainly got people talking! Following on from Denise van Outen's exit and reports that Faye Brookes 'broke' the rules, host Holly Willoughby has now come under the spotlight.

The This Morning star wowed viewers on the first show of the series in a beautiful pink embellished gown from Dany Atrache's Fall/Winter 2020-2021 collection. It featured a feathered bodice, tulle skirt and a plunging neckline – and it was the latter that caused a stir amongst viewers.

It has now been revealed that Ofcom has received complaints about the dress, which some deemed "inappropriate". "Why does Holly wear that type of dress on a family show?" one asked on Twitter, with a second writing: "Why doesn't Holly dress appropriately for being at an ice rink. What a totally inappropriate outfit!!"

On the whole, however, Holly's outfit went down a storm with viewers, with one fan tweeting: "OMG. This dress is everything!"

Holly's dress caused a stir amongst Dancing on Ice viewers

Holly's wardrobe wasn’t the only controversy on the first show. A number of people made complaints about contestant Rufus Hound’s comments about the government.

The comedian secured the first Golden Ticket of the 2021 series, giving him and his partner Robin Johnston a free pass into musicals week. Reacting to the news, he told hosts Holly and Phillip Schofield: "We live in a world where people we elect don’t want to feed hungry children. This is the least mad thing that has happened to me in a long time."

Ofcom has received complaints about Rufus Hound's comments

After the show aired, Rufus tweeted: "To the people who want to be cross with me - you were never going to be my friend. I wish it were different, but such is the world we now live in.

"To everyone else, thanks for all your lovely messages. I will try to keep doing funny ice dances for you."

