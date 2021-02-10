The Repair Shop presenters' children: Jay Blades, Steve Fletcher, and more Get to know the talented BBC presenters' offspring here

The Repair Shop has won the heart of its viewers since it landed on our screens back in 2017.

Described as an "antidote to throw away culture", the BBC show sees a panel of experts take precious family heirlooms and possessions and restore them to their original state and fantastic glory.

But what do you know about their own families? Keep reading to see the sweetest snaps of their children you'll never see on the show...

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades talks delay of new series and filming during Covid

Jay Blades

Jay Blades is a proud dad to teenage daughter, Zola. The 50-year-old, who has presented the show since it began in 2017, recently shared a picture of her on his Instagram to celebrate her getting into drama school.

Alongside the side he wrote: "THOUGHT OF THE DAY, Good morning all please join me in congratulating my beautiful daughter @zola.blades in getting a place at the @nationalyouththeatre. Well done Baby you have definitely put the work in, Love You."

Jay shares Zola with ex-wife Jade who he met at university. Five years ago, however, the marriage broke down and he left their family home. Today, the presenter lives in Wolverhampton with his partner Christine Goodman and her young daughter, Paris.

Steve Fletcher

Steve is both a dad and a granddad! The Repair Shop's resident horologist (that's clock repairer to me and you) recently opened up about his family life via his Instagram alongside a sweet family photo taken while on holiday in Cornwall.

In the snap, Steve can be seen smiling on the beach with his son and four daughters, he wrote: "Keeping the family theme going today... I asked on my stories how many children you think I have - the answer is five, plus four grandchildren!"

The presenter added: "We all lead such busy lives, but we try to get away to Cornwall together every year (these photos were taken a few years apart).

"With partners and grandchildren, there are quite a few of us, so it's absolutely lovely to be able to enjoy precious time in each other's company. Nothing better than a @thechoughbakery pasty on the beach! Looking forward to the day that we'll all be allowed to get together again."

Suzie Fletcher

Equestrian-loving Suzie is an expert in leather and saddles and joined her brother on the show after the sad passing of her husband, something which she says got her "through some very dark days".

Before returning to the UK, she lived in America for 22 years with her husband up until his tragic passing in 2013 from pancreatic cancer. While Suzie does not have any children of her own, she's an aunt of four nieces and one nephew through her brother Steve!

Will Kirk

Will Kirk, who focuses on wood restoration on the show, recently revealed that he is engaged! Chatting on Lorraine back in September, the TV personality revealed that he and his wife-to-be should have tied the knot in August, but were forced to cancel.

However, it looks like Will's other half wants to stay out of the spotlight, as she has yet to make an appearance on his social media channels. For now, the couple appear to be proud pup parents to a Jack Russell Terrier named Delilah.

