The Repair Shop's Will Kirk delights fans with heartwarming festive snap of wife Polly and baby daughter The woodwork expert and his family have been decorating their home

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has been busy preparing for the festive season with his wife Polly and baby daughter.

Taking to Instagram, the woodwork expert shared an adorable snap of his wife, Polly, cradling their baby daughter as she reaches for a bauble hanging on their Christmas tree.

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk melts hearts as he restores treasured gift for baby daughter

Alongside the sweet picture was another snap of their daughter looking up at the beautifully decorated tree. The 37-year-old captioned the post: "The countdown has begun... I think this year will be extra special."

Fans took to the comments section to praise the adorable post, while another added: "Definitely will be extra special. Enjoy your first family Christmas. Don't forget to start making those family Christmas traditions. They are the things your children will always remember," while another added: "I bet you can't wait for Christmas this year. That first Christmas with a new baby is always very special."

Other followers couldn't help but comment on how much Will's daughter has grown, with one person writing: "My goodness she has grown so much! Hope you enjoy a lovely Christmas together," while another added: "Looks beautiful Will. Enjoy your first Christmas as a dad, she's growing so fast."

Will shared an adorable snap of Polly holding their baby daughter

Will and Polly welcomed their baby girl in July this year. Chatting to HELLO! last month, the presenter opened up about fatherhood, revealing that he finds it "tricky" leaving his baby daughter at home when he goes off to work in the iconic barn in West Sussex.

When asked how life as a dad has been treating him, Will, who was in the middle of filming for the series at the time, said: "Absolutely amazing. I love her so much. It was quite tricky to leave home this morning to come down to The Repair Shop because she's so sweet in the mornings and she just looks up at you and she'd just woken up.

"I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child," he added.

