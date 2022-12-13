The Repair Shop's Jay Blades pens emotional message about missing new wife The restoration expert got married in November

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has penned an emotional message to his new wife Lisa, who he is clearly missing while away from home.

The restoration expert is currently filming for the BBC show at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in West Sussex.

WATCH: Exclusive: Jay Blades marries Lisa Zbozen in romantic wedding

Taking to Instagram, the 52-year-old shared a stunning photo of his new bride alongside the caption: "Good morning all. Miss you Tiny Blades Aka @thewkoutofficial.

"I'm always gonna say how I feel, I'm away filming and I just had a big missing feeling, don't worry I've told Mrs Blades. #sayhowyoufeel."

Jay's wife was quick to comment on the heartwarming post, writing: "I love you," alongside a red heart emoji.

Fans immediately took to the comments section to praise the sweet declaration, with one person writing: "Aw!!!!!!! @jaybladesmbe This is so lovely," while another added: "How lovely."

Jay penned a sweet message to his new wife, Lisa

The couple recently tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Barbados, which took place in the grounds of a beachfront villa in November.

Chatting exclusively to HELLO! about their big day, Jay said: "One word sums up the day: perfect.

"We had our closest family there, the weather held out and everything worked out so well."

Fitness trainer Lisa added: "Once you get to a certain age, you realise what's actually important on the day - and that is having the people around you that love you for who you are. So we made the day our day."

Jay and Lisa tied the knot in November

Jay admitted that he got a little teary-eyed during the wedding ceremony. "I think the thing that was most emotional for me was actually saying the vows," he said.

"It was almost like I had tunnel vision and I could only see Lisa there. And honestly, that's when it really hit me. I was like, ‘We’re really getting married now!’ That’s the only time I really got emotional."

