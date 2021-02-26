Monty Don's fans in tears as he shares gift to commemorate beloved dog The Gardeners' World star lost his pet in May

Monty Don moved his fans to tears recently after he revealed more details about how his garden pays tribute to his beloved pet, Nigel.

The Gardeners' World star's dog sadly passed away in 2020, but many fans took comfort knowing that his burial plot has taken pride of place in Monty's beautiful garden, which is regularly seen on the popular BBC Two gardening show.

Earlier this week, Monty shared a photo of large commemorative terracotta he had been gifted engraved with his dog's name - and many fans were touched by the thoughtful gesture.

"What a fitting commemorative container for the lovely Nigel, Monty," commented one fan. "I can feel a tug at a heartstring," said another alongside a crying emoji. A third added: "What a beautiful way to remember him."

The presenter previously shared the plans of his two-acre estate on Instagram, which outlined important components to his garden, like his herb garden, writing garden and much more. In the centre of the drawing, which he numbered 15, he revealed was the site of Nigel's grave.

Monty shared a snap of the new commemorative pot

Commenting on the post, someone wrote: "As wonderful as it is seeing this, Nigel's grave got me like (crying emojis)." A fourth added: "This is wonderful. My heart panged when I read number 15 though."

The presenter, who considers his dogs a huge part of his family, also has a Yorkshire terrier named Patti and retriever Nellie. Monty no doubt treasures his two dogs even more after the sad loss of his retriever, Nigel, in May this year.

Monty revealed Nigel's grave in the centre of his garden

Last year, the TV star posted a picture of his late dog along with Nellie, with Monty writing in the caption: "Found this from last year. They made a good pair. Miss the old chap."

Monty and his wife of 37 years Sarah live in a beautiful home in Herefordshire, where Monty unsurprisingly keeps the outdoor space looking in tip-top condition.

Monty's beloved dog Nigel

Monty and Sarah have three grown-up children, Tom, Adam and Freya. The parents are even proud grandparents and have one grandson named George.

The presenter and gardening expert has been hosting Gardeners' World since 2003 and his stint on the show has made him a national TV treasure. He's also known for his writing work having published over 25 books and having a regular gardening column.

