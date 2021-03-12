Where are the stars who left Gogglebox now? Find out what these former Gogglebox stars have been up to since leaving the show!

While Gogglebox seems like a great gig (what’s not to love about sitting with your friends and family and being paid to watch a whole lot of television?), after a few years on the show, plenty of the cast have left to pursue new opportunities. So what are they up to nowadays? Find out here…

The Moffatt family

Scarlett became a breakout star of Gogglebox after leaving the show to appear on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (which she went on to win). Unfortunately this meant that her family had to leave the show too - but they have gone from strength-to-strength since!

The family appeared in Channel 4 show The British Tribe Next Door back in 2019, in which they lived in a replica of their terraced family home in the middle of a Namibian village. Scarlett has also been in a two-year relationship with boyfriend Scott Dobinson, and recently updated fans on their romance after the pair briefly broke up. She said: “We're fine. We've been together now like two and bit years and it's been very plain sailing. We haven't really had anything stressful happen, moving house is stressful.

“But no, we're together, we're fine. He's making us food… Happy Wednesday!”

Scarlett has a huge fan following on Instagram

Steph and Dom

Steph and Dom have gone onto appear in several reality shows including The Jump, and also appeared on the documentary Can Cannabis Save Our Son? which looked at their son Max's severe case of epilepsy, and how medical marijuana could ease his symptoms.

Steph and Dom recently put their home on the market

The pair recently put their stunning manor house on the market, which has doubled in value since they purchased it in 2004 and is now listed for £5million. Just think, for just £5million you could be sat in their living room made famous from the show!

The Tapper family

The Tapper family have confirmed that they have left the show. While Amy has appeared on shows including Celebs Go Dating, Josh left after landing a job in the Cabinet Office. He told The Mirror: “The option to go back is always there but I want to move away from that and the focus is now very much on my job.”

Amy has appeared on Celebs Go Dating

Reverend Kate Bottley

Reverend Kate Bottley was an invaluable member of the show before leaving in 2016, but she has gone to be hugely successful in her post-Gogglebox career! She has written for several newspapers, presents Good Morning Sunday on BBC Radio 2 and has appeared on shows including Songs of Praise, Would I Lie to You and 8 Out of 10 Cats.

Kate has had a successful TV career since appearing on the show

Chris Ashby-Steed

Chris left Gogglebox in difficult circumstances following a fall out with his friend and co-star, Stephen Webb. However, it looks like he has been having the best time since leaving the show. The star has a separate Instagram account, @furniturefairyhove, where he shares snaps of his furniture restoration projects. The bio reads: “Too much creativity and time on my hands with lockdown for one account...so I got two lol.” He is happily married to husband Tony, and the pair share two adorable Dachshunds.

Chris has a keen interest in interiors

Sandi and Sandra

Sandi quit the show in 2016 before Sandra left after starring alongside her daughter Chanchez in 2017. Sandi has since taken part in shows including Celebrity Big Brother and Famous and Fighting Crime, and has also released an album, Independent Woman.

Sandi released an album and appeared on CBB

Sandra recently confirmed that she is set to be a judge in a new reality show, Now That’s Entertainment, for Amazon Prime Video. Speaking to The Sun, she said: “I feel like I’m really coming up in the world again. It’s the kind of opportunity I’ve been dreaming off and it’s a far cry from the kind of world that the homeless me was living in.”

Sandra is set to judge a talent show

