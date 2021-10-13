Gogglebox star Sid Siddiqui admits he is exhausted in Twitter post – details The active patriarch of the Siddiqui family took to Twitter to tell fans about his latest adventures

Sid Siddiqui never stops! The patriarch of the Siddiqui family, who are huge fan favourites on Gogglebox, often shares his latest home improvements with fans, and recently admitted that he felt "shattered" after his latest decorating venture.

Posting on social media in early October, he wrote: "Long hard day painting the house feel shattered but no worries no filming tonight so I am going to join you millions of wonderful people watch Britain’s most favourite show Gogglebox, no better way to relax."

Fans were, as per usual, full of praise for the fan favourite, with one writing: "I was always of the opinion that watching people watching telly couldn't possibly be a source of entertainment, then the wife put it on and you & your boys were completely on form & the other families weren't far behind so that was it. Best organic comedy on TV in a long time."

Another person added: " Your family have always been my favourites. Witty, funny, entertaining." Asking about his decorating, one person posted: "Been up a ladder Sid?" to which Sid replied: "No these days I feel much safer with my feet on ground."

Sid has three sons, Bassit, Umar and Raza, who have been taking it in turns to star on the show alongside their dad in the latest series. Sid's wife Nasreen has previously opened up about why she is happy staying away from the cameras, telling the Daily Mail: "Oh no, it's not something for me. I don't speak very good English and I'm very shy. It's best left to the boys. You won't get me on the TV."

