Gogglebox star calls family member 'a disgrace' after leaving show

Former Gogglebox star Paige Deville has spoken out about her mother, Sally Hayward, calling her a "disgrace" and admitting that she never wants to speak to her again in a series of now-deleted tweets.

The TV personality posted: "To clarify, people thinking I fell out with my mom over Gogglebox, my ‘mom’ is an absolute disgrace who I wish to never speak to again due to a serious family issue NOT about a tv show."

She added: "Feeling nervous about how you may come across to 3 mil (sic) viewers, pressures of being funny and making people laugh and if not then judged by trolls and messaged daily abuse about suicide."

Speaking during her exit earlier this year, she also told Birmingham Live: "There have been problems within the family and my mum was given an ultimatum. The decision means I have nothing to do with her now. I think the decision is irreversible. It is very sad but that’s life, unfortunately. My mum said she would no longer be filming Gogglebox."

Paige has also spoken out about her disappointment in Shaun Ryder after he commented on Paige saying that she wasn't given support on the show, saying: "No support about what? What do you need support for?"

Paige left the show earlier this year

She told Birmingham Live: "I am a huge Shaun Ryder fan and think him and Bez are hilarious… But comments like the ones he has made implying I am woke or a snowflake are not helpful. You need the aftercare to deal with trolls like him. It's okay for him as he is a big celebrity and has years of experience dealing with fame. But I am just a normal person with no experience of fame until Gogglebox came along."

