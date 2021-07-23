Gogglebox star reveals heartbreaking reason they were forced to quit show Chris Ashby-Steed used to star on the show with his friend Stephen Webb

Gogglebox star Chris Ashby-Steed has previously opened up about why he was forced to leave the show after falling out with his co-star, Stephen Webb.

After initially saying that his exit was in order to pursue a career in television, he has since claimed that he and Stephen initially planned to leave together on a new venture, and when it fell through, they couldn't make their continued friendship on the Channel 4 show work.

Speaking to the Mirror back in 2019, he alleged that Stephen terminated their new production company offer without telling him, explaining: "After he sent that email I didn’t speak to him for a little while because I was hurt by it.

“Then the studio called and said they would like to offer us the position back on Gogglebox. I spoke to Stephen and his attitude was ‘I’m not sure I can put up with you every other week filming’. Which was a bit of a blow."

The pair reportedly had a fall out before Chris left the show

Gogglebox producers were initially going to let both Chris and Stephen continue on the show separately, but according to Chris, they said that the person he had suggested "wasn't going to work". Stephen now appears on the show with his husband, Daniel Lustig.

Chris left the show in 2018

Speaking about the situation on Twitter, Chris wrote: "A year on, I’ve finally had the courage to stand up to a bully and start to tell the story of how @Stephenwebb71 forced me off @C4Gogglebox and how it’s affected my mental health since. Hopefully, the truth of my story will help others who are struggling."

While Stephen hasn't commented on the story, Gogglebox bosses told the Mirror: "Chris has not contacted us since he made the decision to leave the show. The duty of care of the Gogglebox contributors is of paramount importance."

