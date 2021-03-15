The Repair Shop's Kirsten Ramsay recalls 'emotional' moment from show that left her in tears The presenter has been a regular on the BBC show since 2017

The Repair Shop is often a tearjerker for viewers at home, so it's no wonder that the stars of the show have also found themselves overcome with emotion at the fascinating, and at times heartbreaking, stories brought into the barn over the years.

Kirsten Ramsay is a ceramics expert on the lifestyle programme and recently opened up about the "extraordinarily emotional" moment she experienced in the show.

Talking to the Sun's TV magazine, the presenter recalled how nearly all the presenters have shed tears at some point as she explained: "It's very difficult not to get involved sometimes. I think it's always hard when it involves the death of a child."

Kirsten then went on to state that a teapot was brought into the shop by a father who had recently lost his daughter and was, as a result, looking after his young granddaughter. "This teapot had been passed down through the family through the female line in the family," she said.

"And that was extraordinarily emotional. And I do have some sort of personal experience of that myself. That really sort of knocked me sideways if I'm honest."

Keeping items and family heirlooms in a pristine condition is something that Kirsten, who has over 25 years' experience in the field, is extremely passionate about. She told the BBC: "Ceramics come from all over the world and sometimes it's possible to see the human marks made by the hand of the maker.

Kirsten joined the show in 2017

"That connection to the past still gives me an unbelievable buzz. We are just trying to preserve beautiful and interesting objects so that they can continue into the future to carry on telling their stories."

Kirsten joined the team at the programme in 2017, but admits it came as a complete surprise. She told the BBC: "I was contacted by the team at Ricochet to take part in TRS and thought that someone was winding me up.

"Restoration has always seemed rather niche and nerdy - I couldn't believe that there was going to be a mainstream programme showcasing the skills of a team of restoration experts!"

