Happy Valley season three: everything we know so far

It has felt like forever since we last checked in with Catherine Cawood in the hit series Happy Valley, with season two airing way back in 2016. While both the writer, Sally Wainwright, and the cast, have previously confirmed the show’s return, just when will it be back? Find out everything we know so far…

When will Happy Valley season three be released?

Charlie Murphy, who plays Ann Gallagher on the hit show, recently revealed that Sally was now writing season three. She told Digital Spy: “Sally's taken up the pen again now, so yeah, we'll see what happens. It's really exciting. She's just focusing on it now, which is exciting. She's just an incredible writer. I just can't wait to see what she pulls out of the bag for it."

Have you caught up with Happy Valley yet?

She added that fans could be looking at a 2022 release date, saying: "I'd so, yeah. Timeline-wise, probably [2022]."

What will Happy Valley season three be about?

While we have no official plot details just yet, several cast members have previously revealed that the series was taking a long break so that Ryan, Catherine's grandson, is a teenager for the third instalment.

The series follows Sergeant Catherine Cawood

Chatting to HELLO!, Katherine Kelly said: "[Sally's] hanging on until [Ryan's older] – because it would just be really interesting to meet him as a teenager and see how much of Tommy Lee Royce is flooding in his veins, no matter what Catherine Cawood tries to do about that."

Who will be in the Happy Valley cast for season three?

Naturally, Sarah Lancashire will be returning as the no-nonsense Catherine Cawood, while Siobhan Finneran, who plays Catherine's sister Claire has previously expressed interest in returning for season three.

James has opened up about returning as Tommy

James Norton, who plays Tommy Lee Royce, has also spoken about returning for season three. Chatting to Digital Spy, he said: "I know that [Sally] has ideas, but more than that, I don't know. Nothing's ever guaranteed when it comes to future series of anything. There's so many different components and variables. So I haven't heard anything recently but my fingers are crossed, as I think lots of other people's are. I hope that we'll see Tommy Lee Royce one more time."

