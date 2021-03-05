Baptiste series two: everything we know so far Tchéky Karyo will reprise his role as Julien Baptiste

After the huge success of BBC's The Missing back in 2016, spin-off drama Baptiste arrived in 2019 and immediately had viewers on the edge of their seat.

The drama tells the story of Julian Baptiste, one of The Missing's central characters, as he seeks to investigate the disappearance of a young girl in Amsterdam.

Fortunately, the crime series is returning for a second instalment and we cannot wait to see which cases Julien will seek to solve next. Ahead of the highly-anticipated new episodes, here's everything we know so far…

When is Baptiste series two out?

The BBC are yet to confirm the air date of series two, however it is due out at some point in 2021, so fingers crossed we don't have to wait much longer!

What will series two of Baptiste be about?

The official synopsis for the six-part drama gives some intriguing insight on what fans can look forward to. "Julien Baptiste is not the man we knew before. After enduring a horrific personal tragedy, Julien has pushed his wife Celia away and is looking for any distraction – whether that be the bottom of a bottle or a new case - to consume him.

Viewers first met Julian Baptiste in The Missing

"When British Ambassador Emma Chambers' whole family disappears whilst on a skiing holiday in the Hungarian mountains, Baptiste immerses himself into Emma's world, committed to finding her husband and two sons."

The synopsis continues: "However, when the case turns into something far more brutal and desperate, Julien must navigate a Hungarian police force he doesn’t trust and unrelenting media who are hungry for information on such a high-profile international case. Julien must remain rational in the face of chaos in order to find Emma's family. Will he be able to solve his most complex case yet?" We can't wait!

Series two of Baptiste is out this year

Who will star in Baptiste series two?

Series one saw Tchéky Karyo reprise his famous role as Detective Julien Baptiste opposite The Night Manager star Tom Hollander and Call the Midwife's Jessica Raine. In series two, fans will see Tchéky return once again, this time joined by Killing Eve's Fiona Shaw as British Ambassador Emma Chambers, whose family go missing while on a skiing holiday.

Killing Eve star Fiona Shaw is joining the cast

On joining the crime show, Fiona told the BBC: "I'm honoured to be joining this hugely talented and committed team with the superb writing of Harry and Jack Williams and under the direction of Thomas Napper. I'm so lucky to be working with all the best of the new generation!"

Other stars returning are thought to be Anastasia Hille, who plays Baptiste's wife, Celia, and Boris Van Severin, who plays their son Niels.

