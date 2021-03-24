Last Tango in Halifax season six: everything we know so far Will Nicola Walker and Sarah Lancashire return as Gillian and Caroline?

Last Tango in Halifax is one of the most beloved shows on television - and its easy to see why! The story follows senior couple Celia and Alan, who find each other again and tie the knot after knowing each other from school, and their respective daughters, Caroline and Gillian. Season five of the hit show aired back in early 2020, but will there be a season six? Here's what we know so far...

Will there be a Last Tango in Halifax season six?

There hasn't been any official word on the future of the show, however, Sally Wainwright has previously mentioned that she would love to write more episodes. She told Radio Times: "I mean I hope so. I’d like to write this show until the cows come home."

She continued: "I think it’s the things like this kinda slowly cook away in your brain even if you’re not consciously aware of it. So it’s like three years but I think they never go away. We went out for dinner one night me and Sarah [Lancashire] and Nicola [Walker] in January a year back… And it was just hilarious. I was just sitting there listening to them [and wanted to] write for them again."

What will happen in Last Tango in Halifax season six?

Since there's no official word on the future of the show, it's difficult to say what the future holds for Celia, Alan, Gillian and Caroline, but season five saw Celia and Alan start to clash over helping Gillian out with her farm, while Caroline had a turbulent time after considering dating again following the loss of Kate - before her ex-husband's girlfriend Judith tells her she has feelings for her. So will season six see Caroline get lucky in love, while Alan and Celia deal with their marriage problems? We'll have to wait and see!

Who will be in the cast of Last Tango in Halifax season six?

Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid will likely be reprising their roles as Alan and Celia, alongside Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire plays Caroline, and Unforgotten's Nicola Walker plays Gillian. Meanwhile, Tony Gardner, who plays Caroline's hapless ex-husband, Josh Bolt, who plays Gillian's level-headed son Raff, and Ronni Ancona, who plays Judith, will also likely be returning to the series.

