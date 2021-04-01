Piers Morgan announces 'return' to Good Morning Britain – but it's not what you think The TV host nearly had us…

Piers Morgan left fans confused on Thursday morning when he took to Instagram to announce he was to "return" to Good Morning Britain.

The broadcaster shared an old photo of himself on the panel alongside former co-anchor Susanna Reid interviewing the Archbishop of Canterbury, explaining he was resuming his duties on the show – but it's not what you think…

Piers wrote in his tongue-in-cheek caption: "UPDATE: Following the Archbishop of Canterbury's confirmation that Meghan Markle was talking a load of old flannel in her Oprah interview, ITV just offered me my @gmb job back and I've decided to accept. The nation's prayers have been answered. See you Monday!"

However, Piers' news didn't get past many followers as plenty flooded the comments section calling out his tricks. Fellow TV star and friend of Piers, Amanda Holden wrote: "April fool," alongside a laughing-face emoji, while Ronan Keating quipped: "One way of taking two weeks off!"

Plenty of other fans were tickled by his prank, one person said: "April fools at its finest" as another wrote: "April Fools, Brilliant! Wish you were back for real though! X"

Earlier this month, it was announced by ITV that Piers had decided to leave Good Morning Britain as presenter following his remarks on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Piers stepped down from Good Morning Britain earlier this month

A statement from the broadcaster read at the time: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Piers was criticised for his dismissive comments about Meghan's claims to have had issues with her mental health during the bombshell interview.

His decision to leave was also prompted by an investigation by TV watchdog Ofcom after his on-air comments about Meghan, and the organisation received more than 41,000 complaints.

