Alex Beresford made his return to Good Morning Britain on Friday morning, ten days after his heated debate with Piers Morgan.

The 40-year-old joined GMB hosts Sean Fletcher, Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins to present his usual weather slot – with Kate telling him it was "lovely" to have him back on the show.

Earlier this month, Alex challenged Piers for his remarks regarding the Duchess of Sussex's mental health which she explained in her interview with Oprah.

Addressing Piers' comments, Alex calmly said: "I understand that you don't like Meghan Markle, you've made it so clear a number of times on this programme. I understand you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one and she cut you off… She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to.

"Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but yet you continue to trash her."

Alex Beresford was back on GMB on Friday

Unimpressed, Piers got up and left the studio – hours later, ITV confirmed that the anchor had stepped down from his role after six years.

Last week, Alex took to Twitter to address the unceremonious departure. "Piers' departure sincerely wasn't the conclusion I was hoping for," he said. "Over the past few years, Piers and I have had a lively, cheeky on-air relationship.

"We both wanted to be on the show Tuesday morning, and from our very public conversations on Twitter, we both knew how strongly our opinions differed on the treatment of Harry and Meghan pre and post the interview that has split the world."

The moment Piers stormed off the GMB set

He continued: "I hoped we could reach a place of understanding. It's sad that we weren't able to get there, but challenging his opinion was not an outrage. On this occasion, we have to agree to disagree. I didn't want him to quit, but I did want him to listen.

"Personally, Piers has always supported my growth. He's given me advice on several occasions and for that I am grateful. I wish him well!"

