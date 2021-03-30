Piers Morgan films in vast garden – and it's the size of a park Former GMB presenter Piers is spending time in the countryside

Since Piers Morgan spectacularly quit Good Morning Britain, he has been spending time relaxing at his countryside home in Newick with his wife Celia Walden and his daughter Elise – and his latest video has revealed just how massive his garden is!

The presenter took to Instagram Stories to record the stunning scenes in his back garden as the sun was shining on Monday, and he overlaid the clip with a large sun emoji and the Beatles hit Here Comes The Sun.

As he panned the camera across his vast lawn, fans could see he has plenty of green space which is lined with trees, and the huge expanse of garden could be mistaken for an actual park.

In the corner of the frame, a female can be seen reading in the sunshine, and this could either be his wife Celia or his daughter Elise. Later in the day, Piers also shared a sun-soaked selfie wearing a daisy chain headband and black sunglasses, which he captioned: "To my haters: peace out."

Piers has been enjoying some chill time since he quit GMB

Over on her Instagram, his wife Celia also posted a candid snap enjoying the weather – she was pictured laying on the grass hugging a Piers-shaped pillow.

Piers' wife Celia was also in the garden on Monday

As well as the seemingly endless garden, Piers also has an idyllic pool at his countryside abode, a feature that he revealed one summer. At one side of the picture-perfect pool, there is a wooden outdoor dining table with coordinating chairs and a cream parasol. We're sure this will become the perfect spot for al fresco dining if the UK weather continues to warm up.

Piers' beautiful garden also has a lovely pool

The family also owns a main residence in west London as well as a £4.2million Hollywood home – naturally, both of these homes are just as glorious as his Newick one with stunning interiors and incredible exteriors that occasionally make their way to Instagram.

