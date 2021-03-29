Sharon Osbourne breaks silence after leaving The Talk with family video Mrs O shared a video of her son Jack Osbourne from 1992.

Sharon Osbourne has returned to social media to share an adorable throwback video of her youngest son Jack in 1992 backstage at a concert.

The mom of three shared the video, sent to her by friend Whitfield Crane, the lead singer of 90s band Ugly Kid Joe whom in 1992 supported Ozzy Osbourne on his solo tour across America.

"Backstage Conversations," Sharon captioned the video which sees a six-year-old Jack tell Whitfield how girls make him feel "sick" and that he is not married because he is "only six."

"Love you and your chats with mini @jackosbourne," added Sharon.

WATCH: Jack Osbourne talks girls at the age of six

Sharon is mom to three children, Aimee, Kelly and Jack.

Her post comes days after it was confirmed she had stepped down as host of The Talk amid controversy.

Sharon stepped down as host on Friday, two weeks after she was criticized for defending Piers over comments regarding Meghan Markle.

In a statement released on Friday, the network said that the episode which saw the British TV personality clash with her co-hosts was "upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home."

Sharon and Ozzy have three children

It added that Sharon's behaviour towards her co-hosts during the episode "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace".

The decision comes after the channel put the popular daytime talk show on extended hiatus while they conducted an investigation into accusations of racism and inappropriate comments made by the 68-year-old.

The drama kicked off in early March when Sharon was asked to explain why she had defended Piers, who has called Meghan a "liar."

Sharon insisted that his comments, and her defence, did not make either of them racist.

Sharon has quit The Talk

When co-hosts Sheryl Underwood and Elaine Welteroth attempted to explain how they felt unconscious racism was playing a role, and that it was important for "friends to hold a friend accountable," Sharon became teary and began shouting at the pair.

Days later, Sharon apologized for her remarks in a public statement.

"I felt panicked, felt blindsided [and] got defensive," she wrote. "Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying."

Further allegations later emerged

However, in the days following, a report on SubStack claimed sources had alleged Sharon used racial slurs against former co-star Julie Chen.

Sources also alleged she had used derogatory language towards former show producer and co-host Sara Gilbert, who is a lesbian.

Sharon has denied all the claims, and in a statement via her spokesperson, said she was "disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment."

Read more HELLO! US stories here